LOOK: The sneakers that defined 'The Last Dance' era

The Last Dance wasn't only a trip down memory lane for NBA fans (especially Michael Jordan and Chicago Bulls faithful), but also sneakerheads.

The 10-part sports documentary chronicles the eventful final season of the Bulls' second three-peat. At the same time, it took Air Jordan junkies back in time — when the man himself brought the heat on the court.

How many of the following pairs have you seen?

Air Jordan 13 'Playoff'

Continue reading below ↓

MJ after the regular season is a completely different animal, and the same can be said about his kicks. The Jordan 13 was originally released in 1997, with the "Playoff" colorway among the last models that His Airness laced up at the tail end of his glorious run in the late 1990s.

Air Jordan 1 'Bulls'

Continue reading below ↓

Jordan not only broke rules with his OG signature sneaker, he also broke the Boston Celtics in Game 2 of their 1986 playoff matchup for an NBA record 63 points. This led to Larry Bird saying, "That wasn't Michael Jordan out there, that was God disguised as Michael Jordan."

Continue reading below ↓

Air Jordan 7 'Olympic'







The 1992 Olympic torch lighting signaled the next phase of MJ's basketball career. His historic Dream Team stint, which featured this special Team USA version of the Jordan 7, marked the passing of the generational torch from co-captains Magic Johnson and Larry Bird.

Continue reading below ↓

Air Jordan 13 White/Black-True Red-Pearl Grey

Although not as culturally iconic as the black-toe "He Got Game" edition that Denzel Washington wore on screen, the original colorway of the 13s is a clean sillhouette in its own right. Apparently, Jordan rocked the white-based pairs at home, and black ones on the road.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Continue reading below ↓

Air Jordan 5 'Fire Red'







This is why MJ is considered GOAT player and businessman. While the world was still high on The Last Dance, Jordan Brand released the bright shoe via the Nike SNKRS app and it immediately sold out. He has this on when he dropped a career-high 69 points on the Cavs.

Nike Air Enterprise

Continue reading below ↓

At one point in the documentary, Jordan was spotted in an obscure black-and-white trainer opposite his broken foot. According to Twitter researchers and an old-school poster, the sneaker cross between the Air Force 1 and Jordan 2 was part of Nike's 1985 tennis collection.

Unnamed Jordan

Around a minute and a half into The Last Dance, a tight shot of the GOAT shows an unidentified Player Exclusive with Jordan 1 midsole, as well as Jordan 2 and 3 "wings." Well, what do you expect from arguably the biggest name ever to be associated with the Swoosh brand?

Continue reading below ↓

BONUS: Nike Air Pippen 1

Scottie's first signature sneaker — designed by Aaron Cooper — was originally released in 1997 and received the retro treatment 11 years later.

Continue reading below ↓

Converse D-Rod High



On the other hand, the bulky high-top was Rodman's last Converse sig, which he wore until his twilight years with the Lakers and Mavs.