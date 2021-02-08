This locally made sports mask is only P165

ONE of the most drastic changes the global sports and fitness community has had to endure this pandemic? Sports masks.

Often built of heavier duty stuff than normal face masks, they're designed to ward off sweat and be more breathable. Working out with a mask covering your mouth will always make breathing more difficult, but it's a necessary trade-off for ensuring health and safety while still staying fit.

While international athleisure brands like adidas and Under Armour, and Uniqlo offer sports-oriented masks, local brand The Masq Collection is also releasing its own version — but at a very friendly price.

MASQ Air by The Masq Collection is a tri-layer, lightweight, breathable, water repellent mask that only retails for P165. The brand touts it as being perfect for indoor and outdoor physical activities.

It only weighs 0.17 pounds and is made of polypropylene non-woven material that is highly breathable. It is also washable and quick-drying. The MASQ Air is also structured in such a way that it directs your breath downwards, preventing glasses from fogging up.

Its ear bands are made of elastic garter material that stays in place. MASQ Air also comes with a multi-wear strap for more security in the head.

To test its fitness for fitness, the brand conducted four crucial safety tests on the product: a particle suction or stability test, a breathability test, a light transmission test, and a water repelling test.

How does it feel when you're already sweating buckets? The brand assures us that it won't stick to sweaty skin, and will still feel comfortable under the scorching heat of the sun.

Kiefer Ravena and the Gilas Pilipinas squad, taekwondo athlete Japoy Lizardo, and triathlete Aira Lopez are among the sports personalities commending the brand.

