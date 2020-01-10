The Harden Vol. 4 is now just P5,600 + 7 other shoes on sale this weekend

The holiday festivities may be over, but the hunt for good shoes will never end — especially when sneaker stores all over Metro Manila are kicking off 2020 with a boatload of New Year sales on reliable shoes. Get the kicks of your dreams without breaking bank. These eight shoes are on sale this weekend.

adidas Pro Vision

P4,000 (from P5,000)

Continue reading below ↓

Make quick on-court moves on the adidas Pro Vision. With a muted street style design and responsive cushioning, the Pro Vision is a reliable performer for indoor gameplay. Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

Adidas Harden Vol. 4

P5,600 (from P7,000)

Don’t miss out on the Harden Vol. 4. These may be the first of the Beard’s signature line that comes without Boost cushioning, but that lightweight feel mean it’s just as efficient and comfortable. Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

Continue reading below ↓

Nike Vapormax Flyknit 3

P7,895 (from P9,895)

This might be the best V-Max yet. The bouncy Nike Vapormax Flyknit 3 combines function and style even if you’re just walking, chilling, or training all day at the gym. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Continue reading below ↓

Nike Element React

P4,995 (from P6,745)

Turn heads on the court with the durable and lightweight Nike Element React. This sale now pegs its price at a hair below P5,000 — perfect if you’re looking for a good shoe steal to kick off your 2020. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Continue reading below ↓

adidas Sensebounce+

P3,180

Weekend runners, log in some good kilometers on the adidas Sensebounce+. Kitted out with a flexible fit, supportive cushioning, and reliable traction, these pavement pounders can take a beating without losing the spring in every step. Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here.

Continue reading below ↓

Nike Revolution 5

P2,316 (from P2,895)

The Nike Revolution 5’s minimalist design are easy to match to any outfit, but if you want to take these out for a sweat session, they’re also a reliable and lightweight pair that’s perfect for short runs or intense gym sessions. Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here.

Continue reading below ↓

New Balance 574

P2,397 (from P3,995)

The classic New Balance 574 is a classic, not only because it stayed true to the design of its 80s predecessors, but it also stayed true to its roots as abot-kaya running shoes. Now, they’re even more affordable than ever. Available only in select Urban Athletics outlets. Check a list of their branches here.

Continue reading below ↓

Adidas NMD trainer

P3,180 (from P5,300)

The adidas NMD Trainer design is dubbed “lightweight casual” by sneakerheads all over the world, but the shoe performance tech and sturdy breathable fitting makes the NMDs anything but. Available on sale on www.urbanathletics.com and in select Urban Athletics outlets.