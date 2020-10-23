The first Jordan store in Southeast Asia will open in BGC

(SPOT.ph) LOOKS like Christmas is coming a bit early for ballers this year because today, October 23, a video clip of a Jordan store that's under construction has been circulating on social media.

A video repost by Bonifacio Global City's official Facebook page made it even more official. "The first and only Jordan Store in Southeast Asia, coming soon to High Street South, BGC," said the brand in its caption.

Continue reading below ↓

Based on the video, it looks like a sizable Jumpman store is heading our way. It's still under construction so it might take some time before it opens to the public, but the board-ups (as seen from the video) say "opening soon".

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The Jordan Brand just recently launched the AJ35. And because of The Last Dance, the popularity of the Jumpman has never been stronger.

ALL ABOUT THE JORDAN BRAND ALL ABOUT THE JORDAN BRAND

Currently, Jordans are only available in specialty sneaker stores like Titan, Urban Athletics, Sole Republiq, Commonwealth, and more. But having a physical store that's dedicated to just the coveted basketball sneaker brand will be a heaven (and haven) for Pinoy sneakerheads... and even beyond, if this is truly going to be the first and only Jordan store in the whole of Southeast Asia.

For more information, log on to Bonifacio Global City's Facebook page.

This story originally appeared on Spot.ph. Minor edits have been made by the SPIN.ph editors.