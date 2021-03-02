The cutting-edge tech in Curry Flow 8 is now in this running shoe

THE CURRY Flow 8 — the first signature shoe under the just-formed Curry Brand under Under Armour’s umbrella — was a sneaker bursting to the seams with innovation, including a design that eliminated the signature basketball-shoe squeak.

It did this in part by eliminating the traditional rubber outsole. Instead, the entire sole is made of what UA is calling the Flow: a singular foam compound that is responsive and grippy.

Now, the UA Flow has made the jump to running shoes.

The Flow Velociti Wind is Under Armour’s first running shoe that uses the Flow tech. By ditching the rubber outsole, the production team was able to shave off up to 85 grams of weight, making it much lighter than an average running shoe. A US size 9 is just around 241 grams. (In comparison, a Nike Infinity React Flyknit size niner weighs 272 grams.)





Plus, the rubberless outsole gives traction and grip on multiple surfaces, from wet cement to rough gravel.

“The Flow Foam provided an elegant solution,” said Helen Woo, senior director of biomechanics at UA. “Cushioning, flexibility, and traction, all in one package.”

Meanwhile, Under Armour is calling the upper the UA Warp, which has “supporting tapes that act like seatbelts on the foot.” These “tapes” purportedly tense up when you need them, and relax when you don’t, providing a more flexible and comfortable ride.





The brand leveraged the learnings from the basketball division to create the shoe. Like the Curry Flow 8, the Flow Velociti Wind was three years in the making.

Brand representatives tell SPIN Life that even though the shoe will launch globally on March 3, it will only be available in the Philippines by early April. It will be priced at P7,995.

