For first All-Star tunnel walk, Mike Conley brings the heat with Air Dior

WHEN YOU roll with the Dior Air Jordan 1 on your feet, you’re putting on one mighty flex.

But it appears Mike Conley wanted to make a statement on his first-ever All-Star appearance. The 14-year vet took the twisty road to get there, subbing for Devin Booker, who in turn was the replacement for Anthony Davis. But now he’s arrived, and how. Take a look at them Js.

The Dior Air Jordan 1, as the name suggests, is the high-profile collab between the Italian luxury house and the Air Jordan brand. On StockX, it retails for $7,000 (around P340,620) as its lowest asking price.

Elsewhere in the tunnel and on the hardcourt:

Steph Curry takes on Mike Conley with this Curry Flow 8 colorway for International Women's Day.

LeBron drops jaws everywhere with an unreleased Off-White x Air Jordan 1, with a blazing yellow colorway. “Virgil was here” reads the scribble on the right inner sole — referring, of course, to legendary designer and Off-White founder Virgil Abloh.

Chris Paul gives props to Devin Booker, writing “Be Legendary, D. Book 1” on the sole of this multi-colored CP3.XIII.

The day before All-Star Sunday, the Pacers’ Cassius Stanley inked a deal with Puma. Now, he’s repping his new brand for the upcoming Dunk Contest, with these RS Dreamer OGs.

Kawhi goes retro on the tunnel walk, with this turn-of-the-millennium collab between A Bathing Ape and New Balance.