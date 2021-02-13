Heads up, sneakerheads: The Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘Carmine’ drops today for P6,295

A BIG AJ release is dropping today, just in time for three very important occasions: Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day, and (most crucially) payday weekend.
On Titan, the Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘Carmine’ makes a well-timed comeback. Just in time for its 30th anniversary, this take on the AJ6 brings back the classic Nike Air logo on the heel (unlike its previous re-releases in 2008 and 2014, which had the Jumpman). This is a crucial detail, as the AJ6 is the last Air Jordan to have the Nike branding, as the GOAT wanted to have a brand that stands apart from the Swoosh.
Wearing these for the 1990-1991 season, Jordan had quite the season, winning the MVP plum as he won his first championship. (It was on the AJ6s that Jordan scored his famous up-and-under in the finals’ Game 2 against the Lakers.) But he only debuted the Carmines at the start of the 1991-1992 season.
Watch the shoe (and well, Jordan) in action for the first time as His Airness makes a definitive slam against the 76ers’ Ron Anderson.
Titan compiled other factoids about the AJ6s in this video.
It will sell for P6,295 on the Titan app (Google Play, Apple Store), online, and in store.