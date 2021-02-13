Heads up, sneakerheads: The Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘Carmine’ drops today for P6,295

A BIG AJ release is dropping today, just in time for three very important occasions: Lunar New Year, Valentine’s Day, and (most crucially) payday weekend.

On Titan, the Air Jordan 6 Retro ‘Carmine’ makes a well-timed comeback. Just in time for its 30th anniversary, this take on the AJ6 brings back the classic Nike Air logo on the heel (unlike its previous re-releases in 2008 and 2014, which had the Jumpman). This is a crucial detail, as the AJ6 is the last Air Jordan to have the Nike branding, as the GOAT wanted to have a brand that stands apart from the Swoosh.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Wearing these for the 1990-1991 season, Jordan had quite the season, winning the MVP plum as he won his first championship. (It was on the AJ6s that Jordan scored his famous up-and-under in the finals’ Game 2 against the Lakers.) But he only debuted the Carmines at the start of the 1991-1992 season.

Watch the shoe (and well, Jordan) in action for the first time as His Airness makes a definitive slam against the 76ers’ Ron Anderson.

Titan compiled other factoids about the AJ6s in this video.

Continue reading below ↓

It will sell for P6,295 on the Titan app (Google Play, Apple Store), online, and in store.