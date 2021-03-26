The 7 hottest-looking drops for Air Max Day

ON THIS day 34 years ago, the first Air Max was released. The ad campaign for the launch featured the Beatles’ “Revolution” — the first time that song had been used in an ad — boldly stating Nike’s thinking behind the line.

The Air Max 1 kicked off an enduring line of kicks for the Swoosh that remain immensely popular to this day.

Air Max tech consists of pressurized bags of air on the midsole for comfort and cushioning. But it’s the sleek designs that have turned the line into a true sneaker icon.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

For Air Max Day 2021, Nike has blown the lid off several hot drops and new colorways that run the gauntlet from classic comebacks to a brand-new addition to the Air Max family.

Here are the hottest-looking ones. A brand rep from Nike Philippines said that they have no news to share on local release dates for these, so for now, we’ll just have to be content with drooling over these pictures. (Commonwealth, however, has just announced that it's going to release one of these. Check out the details below.)

Continue reading below ↓

Air Max Pre-Day





Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The newest Air Max on the block gets you up close and personal with the Air Max unit like never before: by shaving off part of the midsole and exposing the airbag for everyone to see.

Meanwhile, sharp, diagonally rising panels cut across the Swoosh for a very sleek look, especially in this pristine ‘Summit White’ colorway.

Continue reading below ↓

Air Tuned Max OG ‘Dark Charcoal’





We last saw the Air Tuned Max at the end of the last millenium. Now, it’s making a roaring comeback in its somber OG colorway. Time to party like it’s 1999.

Air Max 95 ‘LeBron’





Continue reading below ↓

Purple and gold make this Air Max 95 an in-your-face addition to the shoe racks of Lakers fans.

Air Max 90 ‘Bacon’





Mmmmm. Bacon.

CLOT x Air Max 1 'Kiss of Death'





Continue reading below ↓

Fifteen years after this collab, the 'Kiss of Death' gets a sweet new re-release. What's so fun about these shoes? Well, the panel on the forefoot is transparent. So you can flex your barefoot game in these kicks, or go crazy by pairing it with your wildest socks.

Commonwealth has announced an online raffle for the CLOT x Air Max 1 drop. Check out the details in this IG post.

Continue reading below ↓

Air Max 1 ‘Evolution of Icons’





Just last month, Nike PH dropped the ‘Evolution of Icons’ flavor of the Air Max 2090. Now, here’s the EOI take on the Air Max that started it all.

While retaining the overall silhouette of the Air Max 1, this EOI colorway takes design elements from other iconic shoes all across the line.

Continue reading below ↓

Air Max 97 Swarovski ‘Polar Blue



Feeling luxurious? The 97’s signature waves are now studded with Swarovski crystals, for the ultimate in sneaker bling.