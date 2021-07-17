Terrafirma unveils hoodie warmer complete with facemask

TERRAFIRMA starts the new PBA season with a new outfit that appropriate for the current times.

The Dyip recently tapped the services of BlackTop PH to supply both the team’s playing and practice jerseys for the league’s 46th season, and the firm was quick to reciprocate the trust given by the franchise.

Top rookie pick Joshua Munzon and the rest of Terrafirma are expected to parade their new practice shirt that has been designed complete with a built-in face mask as added protection during games and practices amid this pandemic.

“Since BlackTop PH is a new player in PBA in terms of suiting up Terrafirma, we wanted to take the challenge of making our team standout,” said BlackTop PH owner AC Valdenor.

SPIN.ph got an initial look of the new shirts to be worn by the Dyip especially during pre-game warmups, prior to their debut game in the Philippine Cup opposite TnT Tropang Giga.

“We want them to look great on TV,” Valdenor added. “We wanted to ensure we create and apply those innovative ideas for their apparel.

“One example is the bacteria prevention warmer that is made of strong fabric comfortable, and we applied the neck gater and hoodie all in one warmer.”

PHOTO: Gerry Ramos

Terrafirma management appreciates the innovation done by BlackTop PH not only to protect the interest of the team, but the entire PBA community in general.

“We suggested to them na why not do something na makakasabay tayo sa panahon ngayon, and naisip nga nila to incorporate yung face mask,” said Dyip assistant team manager Iby Bautista.

Aside from basketball, BlackTop PH also supplies uniform and jerseys to several e-sports teams in the country.

“We are currently on other prototypes of apparel using our team’s innovative ideas that would make our players fired up during games and safe from viruses,” added Valdenor.

