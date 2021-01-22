Ten years on, Kobe 6 ‘All-Star’ returns in Protro form

TEN years ago, Kobe Bryant scored a gargantuan 37 points and topped the MVP ballots in the 2011 NBA All-Star Game, held in the legend's home court at Staples Center. How time flies.

Next month, Nike is expected to release a Protro edition of the vicious red-scaled Zoom Kobe VIs he wore on that night. Dubbled the Kobe VI Protro ‘All-Star’, official images have already surfaced. Take a look.

All the familiar details of the decade-old pair have returned, from the striking red-and-black gradient upper (the team colors of the Western Conference that year) to the patterned, star-studded inner lining, to the signature scrawled over the heel. Of course, as in all Protro releases, it’s now decked out in modern tech.

This is the second Kobe VI Protro that Nike is dropping, following last Christmas’ bright green ‘Grinch’. Those retailed for P8,795, so we can expect these 'All-Stars' to have a similar price range. It is also likely the first Kobe shoe to be released following the first anniversary of the legend’s death.

