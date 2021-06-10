TELUS International PH's virtual run raises more than P800K for rural students

HEALTH always comes first for TELUS International Philippines, one of the biggest outsourcing companies in the country, as it conducted a virtual fun run for its employees, prioritizing their fitness and wellness amid the pandemic lockdown.

Covering the whole month of May for the event proper, the competitive BPO company launched the TELUS Days of Giving (TDOG) Virtual Run 2021.

Considering the quarantine situation, the participants has the entire month to finish their respective chosen categories under their own time, pace, and space... all virtually, of course.

There were four different distances for the run: 10 KM, 20 KM, 40 KM, and 60 KM. The speed and distance of the runners are tracked using a mobile fitness app.

Even before the pandemic, physical activities and wellness projects were already part of the company's overall thrust. In the past few years, they have conducted programs to get their employees more into sports.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

In March of last year, TELUS even flew in an international mixed martial art instructor to teach Krav Maga.

“Despite the physical distance we find ourselves in, we continue to discover ways to increase our social connectedness through various programs that not only engage team members, but also give them something to look forward to beyond day-to-day work responsibilities,” Phoebe Carrera, the corporate social responsibility manager of the company, said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

A total of 2,300 employees joined the activity that is also catering to fund a campaign that would be beneficial for distance learners.

Having been able to more than P700,000 for its sponsored campaign, the World Vision’s Abutin Na10, the virtual event was able to provide 7,000 printed modules for students that would be given away in the remote areas of the country.

TELUS also donated a total of P100,000 to the same organization.

According to Carrera, in this way, they can help in addressing immediate needs and concerns of their partner NGOs while also giving their employees an avenue to have fun and stay healthy altogether.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.