Team Philippines to parade in Puey Quinones-designed barong tagalog

HANGZHOU – Team Philippines will be resplendent in barong tagalog during the traditional parade of nations 19th Asian Games opening on Saturday.

Renowned Filipino fashion designer Rodolf 'Puey' Quinones was commissioned to design the custom-made barong that prominently featured the yellow rays of the sun on its upper portion.

The barong tagalog will be worn over blue colored pants and white sneakers.

Puey, 43, and now based in Los Angeles, has designed clothes for celebrities Katy Perry, former Ms. Universe Olivia Culpo, Michelle Williams of Destiny's Child, and Ireland Baldwin, among others.

Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) president Abraham ‘Bambol’ Tolentino will lead the 396-strong Philippine contingent during the parade set at the Olympic Sports Center Stadium on Saturday night.

World No. 2 pole vaulter EJ Obiena and Asiad gold medal winner in skateboarding Margielyn Didal will serve as the flag bearers of Team Philippines that is aiming to equal if not surpass the four gold medals it won during the 2018 edition of the quadrennial showcase in Palembang, Jakarta.

Other top sports officials including Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) chairman Richard Bachmann and chef de mission Richard Gomez are also expected to march with the rest of the Filipino delegation.

