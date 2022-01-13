Team Manila unveils Valorant collab

LIFESTYLE brand Team Manila is celebrating the launch of new agent Neon with a hot new Valorant apparel collab.

The design studio unveiled a sneak peek of its Valorant-themed merch, which consists of a hoodie, a bucket hat, a water bottle, and a basketball jersey of “Barangay Fort Bonifacio”, all tucked inside a snazzy box.

As befits Neon’s status as Valorant’s Agent #19, the number is prominently displayed across the merch.

No price or release date for the apparel was indicated by the brand. However, streamers and influencers like Gloco Gaming, Cherizawa Gaming, and Arianna Epperson have been posting pictures of the drop on their social media pages.

Neon, the competitive hero shooter’s first Filipino playable character, made a splash when she made her official trailer debut last January 6. Her reveal video featured multiple nods to her Philippine heritage, and her in-game lines include lots of colorful Tagalog, including the very appropriate “Lintik kayo!”

“‘Lintik’ is lightning so you’re actually cursing someone, you’re wishing someone gets hit by lightning,” Neon voice actor Vanille Velasquez told Spin.ph. It’s a perfect line, given the character’s lightning-based powers.

She added, “It's kind of an old person thing to say, but it works here because it’s a lightning reference.”

