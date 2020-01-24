Sweaty much? Uniqlo has just the workout shirt (and shorts, and hoodie) for you

WE’VE all been there: dark spots on your chest, fabric that’s stuck to your skin, a shirt that smells like a hundred kilometers of commute. But Uniqlo is making a bid to remedy your pawisin problems with a line of workout clothes that wouldn’t look out of place in the office, either.

Enter their DRY-EX tech, which is a breathable mesh that the company claims dries faster to “prevent the sticky and sweaty feeling that often comes with perspiration.” (We felt that.) It’s all part of their active lifestyle line of “Sport Utility Wear” for both men and women, launched just this week.

Continue reading below ↓

There’s a hoodie, short, and crew-neck shirt option. There’s also a DRY-EX polo shirt with a planet-friendly initiative: polyester fibers weaved into the mesh that’s made out of recycled PET bottles.

Here’s the line of DRY-EX offerings:

DRY-EX crew neck shirt, P790. (Some variants on sale at P590)

Continue reading below ↓

DRY-EX polo shirt, P990. (Some variants on sale at P790)

DRY-EX shorts, P990. (Some variants on sale at P790)

Continue reading below ↓

DRY-EX full zip hoodie, P1,490