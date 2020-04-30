Support indie surf and moto apparel brands with this new e-commerce store

THE worlds of motorcycling and surfing are closer than you think. In fact, a lot of wave riders are also avid motorcyclists. (See: Jericho Rosales.)
Now, an all Pinoy e-commerce site — dedicated solely to the board, moto, and off-road lifestyle — has just opened its virtual doors.
It’s got the perfect name, too: Waves & Pavement.
The e-shop carries independent, all-Pinoy brands like local skateboarding shop Fluid Surf, Siargao-based Gwapitos, barber-slash-apparel shop Cutback, lineart-based La Union shirt maker Wave Nomad, local off-road cap brand (and Raimund Marasigan collaborator) KM/H, and more.
Keep It Dirty Cap
KM/H
P600
Cutback Barbers Tee
Cutback Barbers
P750
Keep It Dirty 2019 Event Shirt
Gwapitos
P700
Tidal Boardshorts
Fluidsurf
P910
Cafe Gloves
Oz Ex Moto Classic
P890
Their e-commerce shop just opened last week, and Waves & Pavement promises secure payments and nationwide delivery. Check them out at www.wavesandpavement.com.
Spin fans unite at Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now! Complete the experience by subscribing in the Spin Chatbot and download the Spin Game Sticker Pack.