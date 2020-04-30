Style

Support indie surf and moto apparel brands with this new e-commerce store

by spin.ph staff
1 Hour ago

THE worlds of motorcycling and surfing are closer than you think. In fact, a lot of wave riders are also avid motorcyclists. (See: Jericho Rosales.)

Now, an all Pinoy e-commerce site — dedicated solely to the board, moto, and off-road lifestyle — has just opened its virtual doors.

It’s got the perfect name, too: Waves & Pavement.

The e-shop carries independent, all-Pinoy brands like local skateboarding shop Fluid Surf, Siargao-based Gwapitos, barber-slash-apparel shop Cutback, lineart-based La Union shirt maker Wave Nomad, local off-road cap brand (and Raimund Marasigan collaborator) KM/H, and more.


Keep It Dirty Cap
KM/H
P600


Cutback Barbers Tee
Cutback Barbers
P750


Keep It Dirty 2019 Event Shirt
Gwapitos
P700


Tidal Boardshorts
Fluidsurf
P910


Cafe Gloves
Oz Ex Moto Classic
P890

Their e-commerce shop just opened last week, and Waves & Pavement promises secure payments and nationwide delivery. Check them out at www.wavesandpavement.com.

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
