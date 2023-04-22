A thousand riders hit the road as Sun Life Cycle PH returns

OVER a thousand riders of all genders, fitness and skill levels hit the road on Sunday as the Sun Life Cycle PH gets back to the mainstream at the Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub in Imus, Cavite.

Held as part of Sun Life’s continuing effort to inspire more Filipinos to pursue a healthy, active lifestyle and at the same time strengthen family bonds, the Cycle PH features the kids (2-3 years old) 100m ride, criterium (30 mins solo ride) and criterium with parents, and the individual 30K, individual 40K and 60K corporate/team ride.

Actors Piolo Pascual and Matteo Guidecelli, two of showbiz’s most active sportsmen, having competed in various IRONMAN races, and fellow Sun Life brand ambassador Donny Pangilinan bring a lot of star power to the event as they blend with beginners and bike enthusiasts in the challenging routes at Vermosa.

A one-stop fitness destination, the sprawling Vermosa complex is equipped with training facilities designed for international sports competitions. It hosted the SEA Games in 2019 and the IronKids last year.

Sun Life Philippines launched the Cycle PH in 2016, instantly drawing a huge field while sustaining its campaign to help Filipinos live healthier lives and achieve lifetime financial security before the Covid-19 pandemic brought all sports activities to an abrupt halt in 2020.

“It goes hand-in-hand,” said Sun Life Chief Client Experience and Marketing Offider Carla Gonzalez-Chong. “Because of this advocacy, Sun Life, a long-time partner of the organizing Sunrise Events, Inc., also went into offering health and insurance products that actually help Filipinos protect their health.”

The Sun Life Cycle PH caps a two-week bike festival ushered in by the kids bike camp at BGC last week with Pangilinan as its top draw and where Sun Life donated 25 bikes to the Good Neighbors Foundation International.