Style MVPs: Clarkson, Conley are style bros

With the league’s best record so far this season, the Utah Jazz have become the team to watch. As of writing, they have only six losses to all of 24 wins — many of which were quite convincing. They’re also currently the only team to rank among the top five in the league in both defensive and offensive ratings.

Several factors have been key to this success, including Rudy Gobert’s dominance on both ends of the floor, Donovan Mitchell’s continued improvement, and the team's seemingly telepathic ball movement abilities.

But regardless of the cause, the effect is clear: right now, the Jazz are clicking.

In case you need more proof of the good chemistry in Utah, look no further than the pre-game tunnel walk. Just before the first of two games against the Clippers last week, Jazz men Jordan Clarkson and Mike Conley stepped out in matching bright orange trucker jackets. Check it out:

Here's Clarkson.

And here's Conley.

As you may have guessed from the checkered pattern, this fluorescent orange article of outerwear is a trucker jacket by Louis Vuitton. But instead of the usual denim material, this jacket is made with a fancy combination of waffle fabric and jacquard.

And, well, for emphasis, it’s orange. Really, really bright orange.

It’s not yet clear whether or not Clarkson and Conley matched their jackets intentionally. Perhaps it was only a coincidence that both showed up to the same game channeling the same traffic cone vibes. But regardless, they managed to demonstrate two unique ways of wearing a difficult-to-wear piece.

Clarkson buttoned his jacket up all the way; Conley kept his buttons unfastened. Clarkson chose to dress it down with jeans and Dunks; Conley chose to lean in with a graphic tee and pastel print pants (also by Louis Vuitton). Both styles worked.

So you might consider this an off-court win that the Jazz can chalk up to their record this season. Clarkson and Conley are easily the team’s two most stylish players right now, and they’ve just shown superb synergy while decked out in orange. Clearly, though, the rest of the team can do that, too.

