Style MVP: Did Kyle Kuzma just shrug off haters with his Akatsuki drip?

ON TOP of all trade rumors and bashers, Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma has kept it cool. His latest drip even has him chillin' like a villain.

He may have been held to just five points and five rebounds on Friday's victory against Milwaukee Bucks, 113-106, but Kuz sure won the backcourt runway with his Naruto-inspired drip.

After all, there's no better way to embrace the hate than with an Akatsuki puffer jacket.

The 25-year-old channeled his inner Uchiha. But this anime reppin' isn't his first head-turning fit.

Fit 1:

Kuz sported a black puffer jacket marked with the infamous red nimbus clouds of Naruto's shinobi villain organization, Akatsuki. These symbolizes the blood shed from the wars Amegakure endured.

Kuzma paired the anime jacket with a black fitted cargo pants and some PUMA RS-X3 "Chinese New Year" colorway.

And, of course, a bright red beanie, a red face mask, and a swaggy posture further embodied the style.

Fit 2:

From dark to light side real quick.

This Michigan-born player reaches all the way up to the heavens for his style inspiration.

Last week, he sported American streetwear brand Vale Forever's Holy Mother Crewneck and Tobacco Denim pants, some plain white sneakers to balance the attention, and the mandatory matching face mask.

Like what one commenter said, "He didn't have to go that hard." What can we say, though? Kuz is the real style deal.