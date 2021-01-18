Style MVP: Jordan Clarkson with the P496,000 outfit

THE JAZZ have been on a roll lately, on a hot-stepping five-game win streak. A fiery Jordan Clarkson has undoubtedly been part of the winning equation.

Another place Clarkson has been winning? The tunnel walk.

After that head-scratching kilt from January 5, which he wore after a game against a pre-Harden Nets, Clarkson’s last two posted fits brought the fire.

Fit 1:

Cuffed khakis, a varsity jacket, and a Nike SB Dunk High in a fresh color. Dopp kit (a.k.a. toiletry bag, a.k.a. murse) is optional.

Comments on League Fits’ Instagram account? “He does not miss.” “He been going extremely crazy with fits lately.” “He coming for that trophy.” Check, check, and CHECK.

An analysis on whatsonthestar.com estimates that his entire outfit probably costs $10,325 (around P496,000). A huge chunk of the price tag goes to the Louis Vuitton “Plain Rainbow” Wizard of Oz varsity jacket, which the site estimates to cost around $9,000. The Goyard Dopp kit, meanwhile, is estimated at $1,140. But this style can be easily copped, even if you don’t have a $9K jacket.

Fit 2:

It’s harder to spot what Nikes Clarkson is wearing, but the bright red Supreme back logo sweater is one mighty flex. He posted this photo yesterday, with the team fresh off to face the Hawks.

“Guess who?” asked League Fits when they posted the picture. “The MVP of this page,” replied one commenter.

Sounds about right.