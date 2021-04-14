Style MVP: Jamal Murray in the only suit you need in your wardrobe

A FEW DAYS BEFORE he was hit with an ACL injury that took him indefinitely out of the season, Jamal Murray stepped out with the one suit to rule them all.

In the NBA pre-game tunnels, the only dress code is no dress code. The tunnels are lawless, and that’s exactly how they became a sort of fashion laboratory, where NBA players can publicly push the limits of menswear to see what works and what doesn’t.

Because players have the latitude to wear whatever the hell they want, they tend to flex in some loud and out-there clothes, and we get to see what looks good... and what bombs.

Which is why it’s always so refreshing to see players wear suits — traditional, reliable, foolproof suits. Take Nuggets star Jamal Murray. Before Denver faced the Boston Celtics earlier this week, he stepped into the arena wearing the most traditional, reliable, foolproof kind of suit there is. Check it out:

As a progressive place for fashion, the NBA tunnel doesn’t have many strict rules on what you should and shouldn’t wear. But out in the real world, where we don’t wear neon tie-dye set-ups and three pairs of shoes at once, there are a few rules that serve as useful guideposts, especially for people who aren’t exactly looking to dabble in the avant garde.

This is one of them: If you should own only one suit, let it be this — a tailored, navy blue, notch-lapel, two-button suit.

Your instincts (and your parents) might tell you that a black suit is the way to go, but the truth is that black is too formal for most occasions, and is not nearly as versatile as a dark navy blue. Unless you’re only expecting to wear it to funerals and black-tie events, black is hardly the best choice for the only suit in your wardrobe.

Navy blue, on the other hand, can play it both ways. It’s appropriate for most formal occasions, and can also easily be dressed down, the way Murray did before his game.

A clean white hoodie inside, clean white sneakers down low, and a Gucci dopp kit clutched — simple, straightforward, sharp. Almost better than his 360 layup. Almost.

Of course, it’s good to have a variety of suits — black, blue, gray, and even brown. But if you’re on a budget, or if you’re looking for the most practical kind of suit to own, look no further. Let the Blue Arrow show you the way.