Style MVP: Jalen Green is making P20K short shorts his thing

JALEN Green is a short shorts kind of guy, but not in the way your tito is.

No, Green likes wearing micro shorts. He has admitted as much himself, but also, it’s plain enough to observe for those who have been following the young and rising G-League star recently.

If you’ve been following our coverage about the G-League, you’re probably very well aware that Green isn’t just a hot prospect with a real shot of making it big — but he’s also, wait for it, part Filipino! His mother is said to hail from Ilocos Sur, which means our whole country has some vague stake in his success.

If only to see a quasi-kababayan make waves on the world stage, we’ve tuned in to G-League Ignite games and witnessed Green’s step-back jumper and his spectacular one-hand dunks. While Ignite wasn’t able to make it to the playoffs, he’s one player to watch.

In this crucial early stage of his career, short shorts are becoming a sort of style signature for Green, because he seems to have really committed to them, both on and off the court. Luckily, he knows how to stick the landing. Case in point:

These particular bitin bottoms are a pair of Wave Pattern Swim Shorts by Moncler, an Italian luxury label known best for its thick, puffy winter wear.

Moncler seems to know tropical clothes just as well, though, because these shorts are about as stylish as you can get. (At $425, or over P20,000, they’d better be.) Bust these out on your next Siargao trip... which, sadly, is not any time soon.

But these itty-bitty shorts are also just one pair among what seems to be a large and growing collection with the much-vaunted G-Leaguer. Green also has pairs by the New York label Bravest:

Naturally, the leg tattoos help Green pull off the short shorts look. But with or without leg sleeves, it should be just as easy for anyone with the will to commit.

The secret to wearing short shorts is to wear them proud. No one wants to be the guy who can’t stop sheepishly tugging at his hems because he’s thigh-shy. (On the flip side, though, don’t be the guy whose shorts are so short that his balls can play peek-a-boo with passersby.)

As always, it’s about owning it — picking an article of clothing and deciding with finality and confidence that it’s yours and you can wear it. Of course, it helps to be a six-foot-six professional basketball player with cool tattoos and a bright-as-the-sun future, but hey, them’s just the breaks for the rest of us.