Style MVP: Devin Booker’s fit proves you don’t need to wear hypebeast sneakers

BY NOW, it’s fair to say that NBA tunnel walks have become the world’s most famous runway for rare and covetable sneakers. Pre-game walks are like sneaker safaris — week after week, players step out in some of the most hyped-up kicks of the moment.

The past week was no different. There was Rui Hachimura with the ‘Trophy Room’ Air Jordan 1s, Mike Conley with Off-White Dunks, and of course, collector extraordinaire PJ Tucker with two extraordinary pairs of sneakers: ‘Cheetah’ Kobe 6 Protros (a Player Exclusive pair) and ‘Cheetah’ Air Yeezy 2s (an unreleased sample pair).

In contrast, Phoenix star Devin Booker stepped out to the American Airlines Center in Dallas this week with a different kind of flex: Converse Chuck Taylor All-Star 70s.

Book got a lot of things right with this fit. For one, the loose drape of his oversize plaid shirt and the not-too-slim pant leg both feel modern and look great. But it’s the plain black Chucks that complete his simple, off-duty look, proving that even in the NBA, the sneaker game isn’t all about flaunting the rarest and most expensive pairs.

This was an appropriate fit, too, because the Suns guard actually was off-duty. This match against the Mavericks was the third consecutive game that Booker has had to sit out, due to a hamstring strain picked up in the middle of last week’s double-overtime thriller against the Nuggets.

Luckily, the Suns managed to snag the W without him, as kuya Chris Paul took over down the final stretch.

But this is hardly the only time Devin Booker has managed to pull together a great look without relying on the hype value of his sneakers. Earlier the past week, as the Suns went up against the Thunder, he stepped out in the no-nonsense ‘University Red’ Dunks:

Consider making Booker your ‘fit idol if your own sneaker rotation could use some thoughtful trimming. Done are the days of chasing rare pairs to the ends of the earth and stacking boxes upon boxes in your closet. Most times, rare sneakers are overrated, and the real heat is in the general releases and basics, like Chucks and Dunks.

But maybe don’t do Crocs. That’d be pushing it.