UAAP to conduct testing 'every game day' inside the bubble

AFTER 748 days of inactivity, we're finally witnessing the return of the University Athletics Association of the Philippines (UAAP).

The last time it saw on-court action was March 8, 2020, the fourth and last game day of the UAAP season 82 volleyball.

League officials and media partners announced its official comeback through a bubble, on Friday via a press conference in Pasig City, eyeing March 26 for its opening day.

Men's basketball, men's and women's 3x3, women's volleyball, men's beach volleyball, cheerdance, poomsae, and chess are the only sports to be played for the season with the men's hoops being the first event.

Games are to played three times a week at 10:00 AM, 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 7:00 PM timeslots.

Mall of Asia Arena, Smart Araneta Coliseum, FilOil Flying V Centre in San Juan, and Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig are some of the venues eyed.

UAAP to follow health protocols

With the presence of minors, UAAP executive director Rebo Saguisag assured the strict health protocols to be imposed inside the bubble.

"We're guided [with] what the Department of Health has," he said. "Rest assured we'll be working within what's allowed scientifically, medically, and legally."

Antigen testing will be done to everyone inside every game day while RT-PCR tests are to be conducted every 14 days.

There is also a case-to-case basis to be followed if anyone would test positive.

"Magkakaroon tayo ng threshold [for positive cases], as long as it satisfies the number of players in the team, [it will continue]. One player, two players testing positive, okay pa 'yon," he added.

