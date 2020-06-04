Stan Smiths are now just P2,880 in Urban Athletics' adidas sale

AS the year hits its halfway point — and what a 2020 it’s been, right? — Urban Athletics and its sister brand Toby’s Sports have rolled out sales for their online shops, contactless pickups, or inside participating branches.

Across both stores, select adidas and Nike items can go up to 70% off. Most of their in-demand kicks have a lower discount — about 40% off — but they’re all still a steal, and worth thinking about it if you’re looking for new kicks to jog you out of your lockdown blues.

In its online store, Urban Athletics is offering some sleek adidas kicks at a discount. Stan Smiths and Superstars are now just P2,880, while the very classy Samba OG is just P3,180.

Have a bit more cash (and want a bit more flash)? NMD_R1s are just P4,500.

If you’re more of a Swoosh person, take a look at UA’s selection of Air Maxs.

More basketball-oriented shoppers can head over to Toby’s Sports.

Listings on its online store show that it’s offering deep discounts on some adidas and Nike items. Sneakerheads might be interested in LeBron 17s, which are now more affordable at P5,937. (They’re usually priced at P9,895.)

Runners can take a look at the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit or the Nike Zoom Pegasus Turbo 2 HKNE, which, like the ‘Brons, have a 40% discount.

Toby’s is also offering UltraBoosts at 40% off, including the UltraBoost 20, UltraBoost PB, UltraBoost DNA, and select variants of the UltraBoost City Pack.

Click here to check out the Urban Athletics online store, and here to check out the Toby’s Sports online store. If you’re planning to shop inside a Toby’s Sports branch, take note that only select branches have the sale activated. Check out its social media pages for more info on which branches are offering the discounts.