Second Spy x Family x Uniqlo set will go for P790 each, feature dog Bond

SPY X FAMILY fan? UNIQLO’s got your back with some new threads.
Just in time for the show’s second season, which is now up on Netflix, the fan-favorite anime gets a second collection with the Japanese fashion brand. The four designs for adults feature Anya Forger with the slogan “I like peanuts, I hate carrots” in tan, while another has Anya posing with new fluffy cast member Bond in white.
You’ll have to be a little patient before you can score these tees — they’re still set to drop on December 2022.
Check out the four adult tees in the collection below.
Spy x Family x UNIQLO, P790 each
Three designs will also be available in kids' sizes, for P590.
We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.