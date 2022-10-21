Second Spy x Family x Uniqlo set will go for P790 each, feature dog Bond

SPY X FAMILY fan? UNIQLO’s got your back with some new threads.

Just in time for the show’s second season, which is now up on Netflix, the fan-favorite anime gets a second collection with the Japanese fashion brand. The four designs for adults feature Anya Forger with the slogan “I like peanuts, I hate carrots” in tan, while another has Anya posing with new fluffy cast member Bond in white.

You’ll have to be a little patient before you can score these tees — they’re still set to drop on December 2022.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Check out the four adult tees in the collection below.

Spy x Family x UNIQLO, P790 each





ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now









ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓





Three designs will also be available in kids' sizes, for P590.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.