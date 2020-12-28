SPOTTED: Melo, Jayson Tatum wearing Air Jordan 23 Retro ‘Titan’

LIKE a proud parent, Manila sneaker store Titan couldn’t resist showing off some paparazzi shots of certified hoop stars wearing its latest Nike collab.

In two separate Instagram uploads over the past two days, Titan reposted pics of the Celtics’ Jayson Tatum and Portland’s Carmelo Anthony wearing the Air Jordan XX3 ‘Titan.’

Tatum wore the pair for a flight to Indiana, where he led Boston with 25 points (though the Celts eventually fell to the Pacers, 108-107, no thanks to a missed three from Jayson in the closing seconds).

Melo, meanwhile, rocked the kicks on the tunnel walk right before yesterday’s game against the Rockets. The Blazers took that one, 128-126.

The Air Jordan XX3 ‘Titan’ is one half of a fiery pair of collabs the specialty sneaker store dropped right before Christmas, with the other being an Air Jordan XXXV. PBA rookie of the year CJ Perez got the honor of the official reveal photoshoot.

The 23s cost P12,495, while the 35s are P9,695.

Initially available only on Titan, both collabs will release globally tomorrow, December 29, and get a North American release on January 23.

