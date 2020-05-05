Sports stores back in action as ECQ eases into general community quarantine

Major sports equipment retailers have announced that they are back in action, as some areas in the country have already transitioned into general community quarantine.

Toby’s Sports is now accepting orders for pick-up when you shop at their online store. The receiving area is at its main fulfillment hub at the Quorum Group Centre in 73 C. Raymundo Ave, Pasig City. Staff will be helpfully wrapping your orders in parcels and leaving them in designated areas for contactless pick-up. Check out their online store here.

Continue reading below ↓

Sports Central has reopened its stores in SM General Santos, SM Puerto Princesa, and SM Cauayan. For their GenSan and Puerto Princesa branches, it is also offering order and pick-up services.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Meanwhile, Decathlon is reopening its e-commerce store. Check it out here.

Continue reading below ↓

Another major retailer, Chris Sports, is still restricting deliveries to Metro Manila at the moment, but has kept its online store open for fitness equipment deliveries for the past three weeks. Check out their online store here.

Since the enhanced community quarantine, all three retailers have been promoting at-home fitness. Perhaps taking a page from Nike’s COVID-19 playbook, the stores’ social media accounts tirelessly posted workout ideas and livestreams with fitness influencers in an effort to keep people active at home — and hopefully drive business to their e-commerce stores.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The iPrice Group analyzed search trends across Southeast Asia from March 13 to March 30 and compared that to similar data from November of last year.

The firm found Filipinos’ online interest in fitness equipment increased during this period. Online impressions for dumbbells, for example, increased by 80 percent, while online impressions for bikes increased by 97 percent.

Interestingly enough, children’s outdoor pools recorded a whopping 518 percent increase in online impressions. “Thousands of Filipinos may be interested to look for alternative ways to keep their kids active and under the sun during the quarantine,” said the iPrice Group.

In Singapore, Decathlon reported a 43 percent increase in the sales of fitness equipment.