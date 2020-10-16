Spider-Man: Miles Morales will drop Miles’ Air Jordan 1 for Adidas high tops

THANKS to the Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse movie, Air Jordan 1s have been linked to the Miles Morales version of Spider-Man. It’s an essential part of his costume as a superhero.

A new PlayStation game called Spider-Man: Miles Morales will let players wear the Spider-Verse version of the costume, complete with hoodie and cargo shorts… but with one key difference. Instead of donning Air Jordan 1s, he’ll be wearing a pair of what look like adidas Superstars.

It was most likely a licensing issue of some sort. Insomniac, the game’s developer, has not released any statement on the matter, despite being contacted by several publications.

Still, several fans on the internet are not happy. On Polygon, Patricia Hernandez wrote, “The Jordans make him Miles, and by extension, make him Spider-Man.”

On Twitter:

Concept art made for the video game initially showed Spider-Man wearing some sort of off-brand, AJ1 lookalikes.

Spider-Man: Miles Morales will launch on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 when the PS5 comes out on November 12.

