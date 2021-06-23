LA Tenorio, James Yap, Marc Pingris + more join PBA vax list

AS the nationwide rollout of vaccines continues, more and more people are now receiving their doses.

We just wrote about Benjie Paras pulling off a funny gag during his own vaccination. He joins the list of many PBA personalities, both active and inactive, who have already gotten their vaccines.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Please note that this article only covers those who have publicly posted on their social media pages about their vaccinations. Spin.ph has learned from reliable sources that several other players and coaches have already received vaccinations, whether here or abroad, but we have not been able to independently verify their status.

So we will not be listing them here.

Ginebra’s "tinyente" LA Tenorio got a single shot of Johnson & Johnson in Los Angeles, California, last May. He even uploaded a 17-minute vlog of the process. The good thing about J&J? You only need one shot.

“I am somehow protected,” Tenorio said in his vlog, promising that he will still follow strict health protocols.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Also in May, Spin.ph reported that Chris Banchero needed to stay in the United States until the end of that month to receive his second dose of the vaccine. However, he's now back in the country and ready to join his new team Phoenix in scrimmages.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Rain or Shine veteran James Yap received his first dose last week in the San Juan Filoil Arena.

Continue reading below ↓

Former Magnolia star Marc Pingris and wife Danica Sotto have also received their doses in Pasig City last week.

“Matatapos din to,” Pingris wrote in his post, expressing gratitude to his LGU.

Continue reading below ↓

PBA Commissioner Willie Marcial is also already vaccinated under A3 category.

Several PBA coaches who are listed under the A2 and A3 categories have also received their shots.

Speaking of hoops athletes: Gilas Pilipinas squad were among the national athletes who already received their first doses of the vaccine. Their shots were facilitated by the Philippine Olympic Committee, and were completed before their impressive Fiba Asia Cup Qualifiers run last week.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

As of June 20, the Department of Health reported that 8,407,342 doses of the various available vaccines have already been administered to the general populace. Some cities have already approved vaccinations under the A5, or indigent population, category.

The rollout and execution, however, is still relatively slow as compared to the Philippines’ neighboring countries.

UK-based economic research group Pantheon Macroeconomics told the Philippine Star that, given the current pace of vaccinations, 2023 is probably the earliest time that the country will achieve herd immunity.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.