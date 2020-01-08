Sneaker Supremacy: Swoosh rules the Ginebra-Meralco Finals Game 1

WITH powerful blocks, swift crossovers, and thrilling steals, both teams went full force to execute a provocative Game 1, where Barangay Ginebra’s late plays paved the way to escape Meralco’s defense, 91-87, on Tuesday night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

While the Gin Kings drew first blood in the best-of-seven match, the Bolts put up a tough fight all the way to the final minutes. But what they lacked in endgame poise, they made up with an intense shoe game.

Take a look, and let the Swoosh supremacy begin!

Japeth Aguilar – Undefeated X Nike Kobe IV Protro Black Mamba





The six-foot-nine center has become the star of the night after a monster block on high-prized Meralco import Allen Durham on his supposed game-tying shot.

The Kobe IV Protro he wore at the game sports a full black metallic-looking upper for some signature Black Mamba style, with the famed five-strike logo on the left tongue —perfect for statement moves like his solid block. Japeth posted 16 points, six rebounds, and three assists for Ginebra.

Allen Durham – Nike Zoom Rize





Leading the Bolts with 25 markers, from triple-doubles, 18 rebounds, and 10 dimes is two-time best import Allen Durham, who sported this bouncy pair made for big men. It has blueish-purple hologram accents with “A Prince was Born 9-5-19, Boston D.,” written on its heel — referring to his first son, who was born last year.

Justin Brownlee – Nike Air Jordan XXXIV University Red





With Brownlee bannering Barangay Ginebra with 38 points and 16 rebounds, comfort should be the name of his game, which is probably why he equipped himself with the lightest Jordans ever made. The pair is made for high-flyers, allowing them to take control of their on-court flights without sacrificing stability.

Chris Newsome – Nike LeBron VII China Moon





Wearing the seventh model of the saga, Chris Newsome proved that he’s a big fan of King James after making 24 markers and eight rebounds for the Bolts. This signature sneaker features a clean design of the 11 Flywire tech on a white base and matte gold accents on mudguard. This pair dropped in Asia just January 2nd of this year.

LA Tenorio – Nike Kyrie 5.5 Black Red





Where LA goes, so goes Barangay Ginebra. The Gin Kings’ Gineral Commander wore the time-tested Kyrie 5.5 Bred with maximum cushioning from its Zoom Air Turbo technology. The 35-year-old guard ended with double-double of 14 points for Ginebra.

Anjo Caram – Nike Kyrie Low 2 Sunset





Worn by Kyrie Irving himself during NBA Media day, Anjo Caram sported an eye-catching vibrant pair inspired by the classic Air Max Plus. This silhouette features a Sunset colorway paired with a stark black midfoot overlays. With its maximum grip on indoor courts, Anjo was able to make 4 points in the first half in just 10 minutes.

Stanley Pringle – Nike Kyrie 2 Low Black Metallic Silver





To welcome his first PBA finals appearance, Pringle made sure to wear a time-tested pair in a black metallic colorway, with an unmistakable silver Swoosh by the side. Pringle made 10 points, five rebounds, and four assists for the Gin Kings but left the game without saying a word — keeping his focus on the next few games.

Raymond Almazan – Jordan Why Not 0.2





Contributing a total of 20 points, and 13 rebounds for the Bolts, Almazan quickly made his presence felt in the first championship match of the conference, not just with his performance, but with his sneaker choices. Indeed, there’s no going wrong with Russell Westbrook’s chaotic charm.

Bong Quinto – Air Jordan XXXIII Retro





This PBA finals rookie sure knows how to start big. The Air Jodan XXXIII is embedded with a FastFit technology, with both tightening and release system for ultimate support. He made six rebounds, three points, and two assists for the Bolts... not a bad tally for a young blood in the championships.

Joe Devance – LeBron Soldier XI University Red





Recalling King James’ Miami Heat stint with its colorway, league veteran Joe Devance made a safe choice with the compressed Zoom Air system of the shoes. It also has a knit-woven upper for a stronger foot grip, while its platform is a little wider than the Soldier 10 for a more comfortable fit. Devance contributed two assists and a point for the Gin Kings.