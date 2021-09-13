Sneaker Spotting

Sneaker stores, streetwear brands unite to encourage voter registration

by Lio Mangubat
2 hours ago

THIRTEEN days remain until the deadline for voter registration for the 2022 national elections. In an effort to get more people to the polls, an alliance of sneaker stores, streetwear brands, and street artists have united to encourage would-be first-time voters to sign up.

It’s a cutting-edge list of brands, artists, and shops, all united in a worthy cause. Sneaker stores Titan and Commonwealth are in, along with streetwear retailers Fortune WWD, The Twelfth House, as well as Siargao-based surf shop Alima. Artists Auggie Fontanilla, Bad Student, Freedom Print Lab, and Chaiseng are part of the crew. Streetwear brands Nobody Clothing, Progress, Tenement, and UNSCHLD have signed up. Even audio platform Manila Community Radio is lending its voice.

Continue reading below ↓
Continue reading below ↓
Recommended Videos

Continue reading below ↓


How to register to vote

Their goal? Use their platforms to get people to sign up at the Comelec’s online registration portal, which you can check out here.

Continue reading below ↓

To get you even more excited to sign up, these brands are raffling off 40 x 78 inch hand-pulled, silk screen triptych.

Triptych to be given away to encourage first-time voters

“For the first time, these 13 brands have come together to produce this one-of-a-kind art piece,” the brand said in their Instagram posts.

MORE FROM SPIN
MORE FROM SPIN

    That’s quite a large piece of limited edition art, and only 100 prints will be up for grabs.

    Continue reading below ↓

    All you need to do to participate in the raffle is to sign up at bit.ly/getregistered2022, and upload a pic of the acknowledgement receipt of your new voter registration.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again