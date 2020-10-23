Adidas Ultraboost DNA CTY 'Manila' is Isko Moreno-approved

WHEN he's not wearing his typical Barong Tagalog getup, Manila City Mayor Isko Moreno is often seen sporting a casual getup with sneakers, especially when he's on the field.

On Friday afternoon, he shared on his Facebook page that he's copped the 'Manila' colorway of the adidas Ultraboost DNA CTY collection.

"Thank you Adidas for co-branding with Manila! #ProudKamingMgaBatangMaynila!" wrote the mayor in his post.

The pair features a flat bluish mesh upper, burgundy accents, and cloud white soles. On the shoes' tongue are the letters "MNL". Written on the heel is the word "Mabuhay."

These shoes, initially launched in the Philippines last August during adidas' Super Brand Day, is part of a 12-shoes "CTY" collection. Also in this collection are key cities from our neighbors, like Bangkok, Hong Kong, Kuwala Lumpur, Ho Chi Minh, Jakarta, among others.

The limited edition pair retails for PHP 8,900.

In a statement to SPIN Life, adidas Philippines said that the pair posted by Moreno was not a gift from the brand.

But Moreno has always been a big sneakers fan. Just last month, he shared this pic of customized Stan Smiths.

