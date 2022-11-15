Sneaker Drop: Trae Young 2 out now in the PH for P6,800

ICE TRAE just served up an icy release colorway for the drop of the Trae Young 2 in the Philippines.

Clad in cool shades of blue, the Trae Young 2.0 (adidas, Sports Central, Toby’s Sports) mixes up the design for the first signature shoe by leaning into the “three stripes” part of its Three Stripes branding. Adidas’ signature bands now stretch all the way across the forefoot — a look that’s intentionally reminiscent of the Adilette slides.

Tech wise, Boost on the heel and a Lightstrike midsole take care of the cushioning, while the upper still retains its laceless design, though laces are still definitely an option.

Adidas Trae Young 2.0, P6,800





Said the Atlanta guard in a statement: “My childhood dream was to have my own signature basketball shoe and it’s surreal to be announcing my second sneaker with adidas. Through our partnership we aim to inspire future hoopers to dream big and stay true to themselves. I hope that others can relate to my journey as an example of what is possible through the game.”

Adidas is also leaning hard on the sustainability effort it put into this new shoe, emphasizing that it was "made in part with recycled content generated from production waste." These include cutting scraps and household waste.