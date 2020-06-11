Shop online for these 10 practical sneakers

(SPOT.ph) The convenience of sneaker shopping in Metro Manila has become timely in this time of quarantine. Whether you're looking for a pair for running errands or you need some comfy new kicks for working out at home, you've still got a fair amount of options that can deliver to your doorstep. As with many purchases these days, expect some delays in delivery and of course, don't forget to practice proper social distancing and disinfecting when picking up your packages.

You can still get your hands on these sneakers in Metro Manila:

Court Vision Low Sneakers (P2,895) from Nike

Nike's popular Court Vision sneakers are available in this gorgeous white-and-red colorway, which boasts a classic, vintage sportswear feel. You can wear them with any of your neutral-toned looks, but we think the crisp red shade will look especially stylish when paired with denim or navy-colored pieces. They're also available in a predominantly black variant.

Available on Shop SM.

Sleek Sneakers (P5,300) from Adidas

These black kicks from Adidas would be a practical pair for daily tasks like shopping groceries, taking leisurely walks in the garden, or quick car-maintenance drives thanks to the flattering, non-bulky shape, and goes-with-anything colorway. The matte black upper is punctuated by a thick white sole and finished off with the Adidas logo in gold on the leather exterior's upper window.

Available on Urban Athletics. Note that Urban Athletics will only be shipping orders out after the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), but once you place your order and settle your payment, the pair will be reserved for you.

Ritz Sneakerz (P1,199) from World Balance

Looking for a simple white pair that won't break the bank? Check out this style from World Balance, which will cost you less than P1,200. The casual, lightweight sneaker could be your next go-to pair for when you just don't have the time to think about what shoes to wear. They'll go with pretty much everything.

Available on Shop SM.

Aura Shift Authentic Sneakers (P4,298) from Vans

Skater style meets hippie vibes on these cool shoes from Vans. The pair gives Vans' popular Authentic sneakers a fun twist with an ombre design of warm pastel shades like pink, orange, purple, yellow, and more. They'll add a subtle pop of color to any plain look.

Available on Sole Academy.

Chuck Taylor All Star Fearless Sneaker (P3,390) from Converse

To quote the 2001 film The Princess Diaries, "Courage is not the absence of fear, but rather the judgment that something is more important than fear." In these trying times, it wouldn't hurt to have a little reminder of your own individual bravery (for pushing through while the world grows more and more uncertain). These Converse sneakers, which feature the word "fearless" stamped along the sole, could be just the reminder you need to keep your spirits lifted.

Available on Sole Academy.

Fuelcell Echo Sneakers (P5,495) from New Balance

New Balance's Fuelcell Echo sneakers are perfect for your next run. Whether you're looking to upgrade your old pair or you need motivation to start chasing after your fitness goals, this gorgeous style-which features a predominantly black upper with details in vibrant shades of blue, yellow, and pink-may just be what you need. It's designed with a knitted, breathable upper and a sole with lots of grip for a comfortable and safe jog.

Available on Zeus.

Basket Classic Sneakers (P4,550) from Puma

Loyal to the timelessness and wearability of all-white sneakers? This pair from Puma could be your next shoe-rack staple. The shoe's understated and clean design would easily fit into any wardrobe or personal style, whether your aesthetic leans towards streetwear, athleisure, or even boho.

Available on Zeus.

HOVR Havoc 2 (P6,995) from Under Armour

If you're really looking to up your workout goals, these sneakers from Under Armour would be right up your alley. They're built with the brand's HOVR technology, which allows you to connect the shoes to your phone via Bluetooth when you download Under Armour's free MapMyRun App. The app will track your distance and calories burned for every workout, so you can keep track of your progress without having to buy new accessories or have your phone in hand all the time. Plus, the shoe itself promises lots of support with a lightweight, zero-gravity feel.

Available on Titan 22.

Disruptor II (P3,999) from Fila

No, it's not too late to hop on the chunky sneaker trend. There are many bulky styles on the market, but Fila's Disruptor sneakers are probably the style that made the trend into an Internet sensation. The pair is both quirky and edgy, and is great for adding a contrasting accent to either your feminine or basic look.

Available on Urban Athletics. Note that Urban Athletics will only be shipping orders out after the ECQ, but once you place your order and settle your payment, the pair will be reserved for you.

Club C Sneakers (P4,500) from Reebok

Reebok's Club C sneakers are one of the brand's most popular and well-known styles. The pair was released in 1985, riding the wave of casual tennis shoes made famous by the likes of the Stan Smith as well as the aerobic-wear obsession of the decade. You can see the influence in the pair's preppy vintage style. Though the brand's popularity skyrocketed in the late '80s, the pair remained largely underrated until the late 2010s when it experienced a resurgence along with other classic white pairs from the era.

Available on Nashoes.

