Looking for Hoka One Ones? This edition of Sneaker Sale Friday is for you

Hoka One One has been slowly but surely building its running rep over the past decade. With their unapologetic aesthetic, the upstart brand has even been getting attention from style tastemakers. Could the bold Carbon X or the sleek Mach 2 be your first pair of Hoka One Ones?

Plus, flashy selections from Puma and Asics also make it to this edition of Sneaker Sale Fridays. Let’s get to it!

Hoka One One Mach 2

P7,200

Run from sun-up to sunset in shoes designed for endurance. The Mach 2 is lightweight, breathable, responsive, durable — and yes, equipped with the cushioning that’s become the brand signature. Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here

HOKA One One Carbon X

P9,800

The carbon fiber plate tech has been getting a lot of attention lately in the running world, thanks to its purported run-enhancing benefits. Why not try it out for yourself with the Carbon X? Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here

ASICS GEL-21 Lite Show

P8,990

The flashiest shoes on this list come from a storied brand. But the ASICS GEL-NIMBUS 21 Lite Show is anything but stodgy. This pair will literally have you turning heads even in low light. Available at select Runnr branches. Check a list of their branches here.

Puma Style Rider

P5,830

When Puma roars, you pay attention. The updated model of an 80s classic still carries the same lightweight design and shock-absorbing outsole like its forebear, but is now equipped with Rider Foam shoe tech and bolder, newer materials. Available in Sole Academy Alabang Town Center, BGC, Trinoma, and UP Town Center outlets and + SA Online.

New Balance Fuel Cell Echo

P4,396

Consider the New Balance Fuel Cell Echo an anomaly amongst its peers. The Fuel Cell Echo may be one of the more understated entries in the NB lineup, but it’s got flashy performance-oriented features like a Fuel Cell foam for propulsion and a wavy rubber outsole for durable traction. Available in Urban Athletics Greenbelt 3 and SM Fairview.

Jordan Why Not Zer0.3 'UNITE'

P6,745

Brodie and his “Why Not?” campaign to empower the youth is the inspiration for this flashy new iteration that features Zoom Air units for smooth and responsive rides on clean courts. Available in Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit

P8,095

If you’re looking for running shoes with a little extra support, the Nike React Infinity Run Flyknit is a stylish, comfortable, and very bouncy choice. Available in Urban Athletics Greenbelt 3.