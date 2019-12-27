D Rose 10 'Star Wars', Lebron 17 ‘Currency': 7 sneakers that are on sale this weekend

It’s the weekend after Christmas and you’re probably feeling all those feasts and Christmas party pig-outs weighing down on you and your performance. Get back in the game with these 7 shoes inspired by Derrick Rose, Kyrie Irving, King James himself, and more on sale this weekend.

D Rose 10 'Star Wars'

PHP 6,500

Play like the Force is with you in the D Rose 10 Star Wars Shoes. It's inspired by Derrick Rose’s signature play, but from a galaxy far far away. Available at the Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

Nike Air VaporMax

P3,495 (from P8,845)

Footwear innovation has been the hallmark of the VaporMax series. Experience three decades' worth of it with the Nike Air VaporMax, now only P3,495 — practically a steal from its original price of P8,845. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

Nike Alphadunk

P8,995

Burning off that holiday weight gain needs a flexible, responsive shoe that will make you feel less sluggish than you actually are. The Nike Alphadunk might just be that shoe. Available at the Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

Nike Kyrie Flytrap

P2,895 (from P4,195)

Ain't no flytrap locking your offense down on these kicks. These shoes, inspired by the offensive play of Uncle Drew himself, are on sale for only P2,895. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

LeBron 17 'Currency'

P9,895

With these on, style is your currency. Inspired by King James' jet-setting, laidback lifestyle, these shoes let the subtle details do the talking. Available at Toby's Sports Flagship Store in BGC.

Nike Varsity Compete Trainer

P2,995 (from P3,495)



Work out more efficiently in your next high intensity interval training and heavy lifting sessions on the Nike Varsity Compete Trainer, now on sale for only P2,995. Available at Rucker Outlet, 2/F The Rock Lifestyle Hub, Holy Spirit Drive, Barangay Holy Spirit, Quezon City.

New Balance Men’s Classic 878

P4,196.50

The New Balance 878 is a '90s-style pair of shoes with a serious 2010s upgrade. Cop the retro look with all of today's innovations, including the shock-soaking ABZORB technology. Available on sale on www.urbanathletics.com and in select Urban Athletics outlets.