Shoe Sale Alert: The Dame 7 is just P3,600 in Toby’s Sports

ONE OF the NBA’s most popular signature shoes is on sale right now at specialty store Toby’s Sports.

The adidas Dame 7 — seventh in the sneaker line of Portland star Damian Lillard — is just P3,600 right now, down from its original price of P6,000. That’s a hefty 40 percent discount, and it could just be the sign you’re looking for if you’ve been eyeing this pair.

The shoe is on sale in its online store and in these branches: Toby’s Sports Flagship store BGC, Shangri-La Plaza, Greenhills, SM The Block, and SM North Edsa.





The Dame 7 was initially released around October of last year. The bubble MVP’s signature shoes features a mesh upper with distinctive stripes running across the surface. Performance-wise, it retains the excellent Lightstrike midsole like its predecessor, but with a sole that promises better traction.

The Dame 7 'CNY'



Colorways available in the Toby’s Sports online store include the ‘Cream White’, the ‘Acid Mint’, the ‘Lights Out’, and the ‘Chinese New Year’.

