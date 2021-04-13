Scottie Thompson to have own shoe line with World Balance: source

SCOTTIE Thompson has signed with World Balance in a major deal that includes his own signature shoe, a source told SPIN.ph on Tuesday.

SPIN learned that the signing with the Barangay Ginebra star and its details will be announced soon. But one of the deals, according to the source, will see Thompson having his shoe line.

Thompson is set to follow the similar path as San Miguel guard Terrence Romeo, who has his own shoe line with Peak.

The signing also follows Thompson’s recent deal in which Barangay Ginebra extended its contract to three years in which the University of Perpetual Help standout will be playing for the ballclub to 2025.

Last year, Thompson was also one of the key players in Barangay Ginebra’s title run in which the Gin Kings captured the PBA Philippine Cup crown inside the bubble in Clark, Pampanga.

The Ginebra standout has been endorsing World Balance on his social media account for the past few years, but the recent signing will take its relationship with the brand to a new level.

Last month, Thompson, in his vlog, recently uploaded an unboxing video of the Invictus Monochrome which gained interest from social media after the shoe was unveiled.

In the video, Thompson showed the four colorways of the new shoe as well as its features that includes suede leather and EVA insole.