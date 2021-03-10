Curious how the Invictus will look like on your feet? Scottie Thompson shows you

EVER since promo images of World Balance’s Invictus Monochrome showed up on our social media feeds, we’ve been keeping an eye out to see if we can spot it out in the wild.

Thankfully, Scottie Thompson, Ginebra guard and World Balance endorser, uploaded an unboxing video of all four colorways of the new kicks on his vlog. He walked through all the features — including its suede leather and EVA insole — and threw up some on-feet looks.

“Ang mas nakakatuwa pa rito sa mga sapatos na ‘to, sa mga colorway na ‘to,” he said, “is sobrang simple lang, ang lakas ng dating.”

His hands-down favorite was the Beige colorway. “Kahit anong porma mo, kahit anong kulay ng damit mo, ang daling bagayan,” the Gin King enthused.

But even the lime-green variant got his approval: “Nakakasilaw ‘to sa daan, mga ka-barangay. Kumbaga, kitang-kita ka.”

In his video, he also gave some style tips on how to pull off these one-toned shoes, pairing them with a cozy shirt-and-shorts ensemble, or with a high-ankled pair of joggers. Go for the sockless look, too.

“Parang accent mo lang siya sa porma mo,” he advised.

The Invictus Monochrome comes in Triple Black, Beige, Red, and Green, and retails for P2,199 at World Balance.