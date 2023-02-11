Scottie humbled after ST1 Reign restock sold out in an hour

THE official restock of the ST1 Reign was once again a hit.

World Balance held the restock of Scottie Thompson’s shoe line last February 3, and fans were so quick to get hold of the limited edition shoe that it was listed as sold out after just an hour in the brand’s website.

The reigning PBA MVP was humbled by the response.

“Napakasaya kasi grabe ‘yung demand ng tao para sa ST1. Honored ako na ganun ‘yung tiwala ng mga tao sa akin at sa World Balance,” said Thompson.

The white-and-purple colorway has been much-anticipated since its launch last December. World Balance had released earlier versions of the ST1 in red and white and black and gold colorways.

The shoe is priced at P3,499, with resellers helping increase the demand for the latest version.

Due to the response, Thompson said he will continue to collaborate with World Balance for their next projects including a planned ST2 line.

“We're praying na magtuloy-tuloy pa hanggang sa maraming projects pa na maparating sa atin. Hindi biro na maglabas ng ganitong klaseng shoe line, pero para sa akin, blessed lang talaga ‘yung feeling ko dahil sinusuportahan ako ng World Balance at especially ng Ginebra fans,” said Thompson.

“Dahil sa kanila, mas gagalingan ko pa at ibibigay ko yung best ko para maibigay namin ‘yung pinakamagandang shoe line para sa mga Pilipino,” he added.