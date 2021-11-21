Nearly sold out, Scottie says of signature shoe that is a ‘dream come true’

JUST RELEASED last Friday, November 19, the Scottie 1 is “almost sold out,” revealed Scottie Thompson.

In an Instagram post this weekend, the Ginebra guard said that “in less than 24 hours,” his first signature shoe — a limited edition drop that retails for P3,499 — is almost out of stock. “Thank you guys for the endless support!” he wrote in the caption.

Thompson accompanied the post with pics of long lines of customers inside World Balance boutiques.

The shoe is available in four World Balance branches (in Market! Market!, Riverbanks Marikina, Trinoma, and Shoe Hub Gaisano Mall Digos) and at worldbalance.com.ph. On the website, the shoe is still available for sale.

Thompson explains Scottie 1 design, performance

Having his own signature shoe was indeed a "dream come true," said Thompson in an interview with sneaker reviewer MARKCHES.

In the interview with the YouTuber, Thompson talked about the many performance and design details that went into the shoe — which he’d already worn when the Gin Kings triumphed at the pandemic-era Philippine Cup inside the Clark bubble last year.

“Since start pa lang ng first bubble namin, kung kailan kami nag-champion last year, eto na yung gamit ko,” he said. “Matagal ko na siya ginagamit actually. Etong lumabas ngayon, solid na yan. Kahit saan mong ilaro iyan, komportable ka. Very responsive, elevate talaga ang game mo sa sapatos na ‘to.”

But those pairs he wore then were prototypes, with Scottie sending them back to World Balance for improvement, especially when it came to the insole. “Ilang beses ako nag-request sa World Balance na palitan yung insole, i-improve pa, hanggang sa nag-fit na sa paa ko, sobrang komportable na,” he explained.

Continue reading below ↓

Little touches on the shoe reflect his ethos, including a three-word motto embossed on the shoe’s heel, and printed on the inside flap of the box.

“‘Hard work, discipline, faith’ — dala-dala ko na ‘to kahit off the court, dati pa, bata pa ako. Nung nagsimula ako mag-basketball, eto yung puhunan ko e,” said Scottie.

Also printed on the box’s inside are old photos of his family and his career… including a shot with Coach Aric Del Rosario, who passed away last year.

“Siya yung college coach ko. Isa siya sa mag-mentor sa akin. Tribute ko na din sa kanya,” said Thompson.

