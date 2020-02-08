Decathlon's month-long sale features items as low as P100

If you promised yourself you'll live a more active lifestyle, you're going to need motivation to actually get up and start moving-and we know just the thing: new workout gear! We know what you're thinking: Shopping for activewear can burn a hole through your wallet, but we're here to tell you that it doesn't have to! Decathlon is known for their budget-friendly sportswear and they're currently having a month-long sale happening until March 3!

Score discounts up to 60% off on workout gear as well as other essentials for sports and outdoor activities. They've got all the must-haves from different activities, like running, hiking, camping, scuba diving, archery-you name it. We even spotted some items that go for as low as P100, so if you've been waiting for the perfect time to shop, this is it.

Here's what you can expect from the sale:

Excited to shop? Just check out Decathlon's branches in Tiendesitas, Ortigas Avenue, corner E. Rodriguez Avenue, Pasig City and Marcos Highway, Mayamot, Antipolo City. No time to drop by? You can also shop sale items on Decathlon's website.

Check out some deals you can score from their online store:

For more information, log on to Decathlon's Facebook page.