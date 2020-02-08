Spin Locker

Decathlon's month-long sale features items as low as P100

by Jamie Sanchez for Spot.ph
3 hours ago
PHOTO: Decathlon Philippines (Pasig) Facebook page

If you promised yourself you'll live a more active lifestyle, you're going to need motivation to actually get up and start moving-and we know just the thing: new workout gear! We know what you're thinking: Shopping for activewear can burn a hole through your wallet, but we're here to tell you that it doesn't have to! Decathlon is known for their budget-friendly sportswear and they're currently having a month-long sale happening until March 3!

Continue reading below ↓

Score discounts up to 60% off on workout gear as well as other essentials for sports and outdoor activities. They've got all the must-haves from different activities, like running, hiking, camping, scuba diving, archery-you name it. We even spotted some items that go for as low as P100, so if you've been waiting for the perfect time to shop, this is it.

Here's what you can expect from the sale:

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓

Excited to shop? Just check out Decathlon's branches in Tiendesitas, Ortigas Avenue, corner E. Rodriguez Avenue, Pasig City and Marcos Highway, Mayamot, Antipolo City. No time to drop by? You can also shop sale items on Decathlon's website.

Check out some deals you can score from their online store:

Continue reading below ↓
sale
Kamiye Women's One-Piece Chlorine-Resistant Swimsuit (P500 from P1,400)
PHOTO BY decathlon philippines
Run Cushion Men's Running Shoe (P900 from P1,100)
PHOTO BY decathlon philippines
sale
Kina Girls Boardshorts With Elasticated Waistband (P180 from P300)
PHOTO BY decathlon philippines
sale
NH500 Women's Country Walking T-Shirt (P300 from P400)
PHOTO BY decathlon philippines
sale
Helium Sun Protect Jacket MH500 (P600 from P850)
PHOTO BY decathlon philippines

For more information, log on to Decathlon's Facebook page.

Read Next
read more stories about:
Recommended Videos
Sorry, no results found for
Read the Story →
PHOTO: Decathlon Philippines (Pasig) Facebook page

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again