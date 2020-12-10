Scents and sounds to power your next workout

SELF-CARE. More than just a buzzword, it became an important element of how we got by in this crazy, crazy year.

It’s an all-encompassing word that includes health, fitness, and grooming. Yes, grooming. In the middle of stay (and work) at home routines, grooming provided some semblance of structure — and even a little pick-me-up when we really need it.

Boosting our mood through fragrance — though some of us are not conscious of it — is hardwired for all of us. That’s because our olfactory system is directly linked to the part of the brain that processes memories and emotion. Hence, fragrance has the power to affect our moods. And we know when we are in a better mood, we function more effectively.

Now, add music and a good workout, and consider yourself set for 2021.

Need some tunes to pump you up in your next sweat session? Try out this high-energy compilation assembled by the good folks at Str8 line of scents.

You can also try this energetic one packed with lots of Damian Lillard (a.k.a. Dame DOLLA), which made it to Complex’s list of top gym playlists.

Done with the gym? Spritz up with these Str8 scents, all available in EDT, body spray, shower gel, or deo spray formats.

Faith

Fruity top notes blended with fougere and oriental ingredients create a masculine and elegant fragrance. This easily is a bathroom cabinet staple.





Rise

Citrus scents are no longer just reserved for the summer season. Especially when they’re made richer and warmer by base notes like cedarwood and sandalwood, they’re perfect just about anytime of the year. The blend gives off a refreshing take on an already distinctive scent.





Red Code

Fruity top notes mixed with floral and strong base notes with amber and tonka beans create a seductive, invigorating fragrance. This is what those slow-mo, combing-your-hair-back-with your-hand shots smell like.

All scents are available in EDT (P1499), Body Fragrance Spray (P499), Shower Gel (P249), and Deo Spray (P249)