Today, get these basketball shoes for 40% off in Nike Factory Store

THERE’S a big basketball shoe sale running right now in the Nike Factory Store that promises up to 40 percent off on their selection of hardcourt kicks. This flash sale is only up to today, February 24.





Editor's Note: When shopping, please follow all relevant health protocols and maintain social distancing.

In the first post revealing their sale lineup, NFS makes good on their word.

The LeBron Soldier XIII SFG EP clambers down from its original P7,195 to a more affordable P4,295.

Meanwhile, the KD Trey 5 VIIII EP is now just P2,695, down from P4,495.

It’s not exactly a 40 percent drop in price for the Kyrie 6, but it’s close enough: It’s now just P4,295, from the original P6,745.

More shoes on tap have been posted by NFS, including the KD 13, the LeBron XVII, and the rather unfortunately named Zoom Assersion.

NFS has seven outlets nationwide: NLEX Pampanga, The Cabanas Malolos, Savano Park San Jose Del Monte, XentroMall Antipolo, SLEX Mamplasan, Paseo Outlets Santa Rosa, and The Outlets at Pueblo Verde Cebu.

