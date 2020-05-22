Roger Pogoy admits suffering insomnia amid pandemic

THE quarantine period has one side effect on Roger Pogoy.

The TnT Katropa guard admitted suffering insomnia in the more than two months the National Capital Region (NCR) and parts of Luzon have been put under lockdown due to the pandemic.

Lack of activity on the part of the Cebuano as well as the anxiety on the current health crisis caused him to experience the sleep disorder.

“Nagka-insomnia ako. Hirap akong matulog,” said the 2017 Rookie of the Year. “Hindi kasi ako sanay ng hindi lumalabas, ng walang ginagawa, na puro bahay lang.”

With no proper sleep, Pogoy turned to binge eating in the hope of getting a good rest.

“Nung nagka-insomnia ako, parang gusto kong kumain ng kumain kasi nga hirap akong matulog,” he said.

Good thing, the sleep disorder turned out to be acute (short term), and with the help of TnT’s resident nutritionist Jeaneth Aro, Pogoy now manages to enjoy a regular sleep.

“Ngayon balik na ako, kaya ok na ulit,” he said in the new episode of the PBA Kamustahan.

The 27-year-old gunner said the nutrition program given to him by Aro somehow helped him to maintain his weight despite the eating disorder he had as the result of the insomnia.

“Minsan hindi mo maiwasan talaga kasi wala kang magawa kundi kakain lang ng kakain, manood ng movies, exercise,” he said.

“Minsan hind mo masunod pero at least hindi ako tumaba,” Pogoy added. “Basta ma-maintain lang yung timbang, ok na yun.”

The short syndrome Pogoy went through appeared to be a common pattern right now in the time of the pandemic as what NLEX coach Yeng Guiao brought up in his recent meeting with PBA commissioner Willie Marcial.

“May mga naririnig na tayong mental issues, depressions, lungkot, anxiety,” said the outspoken mentor, who has been receptive about the idea to finally allow sporting activities, including the PBA once the National Capital Region (NCR) is lowered down to a General Community Quarantine (GCQ).

“May lockdown fatigue na nga, and that’s the price we have to pay for now.”