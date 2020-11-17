LOOK: Robert Bolick's '50-point sneakers' get new lease on life

THESE SHOES made history.

It's a moment will forever be etched in the NCAA annals — a 50-point breakout performance two years ago that became the collegiate league's highest-scoring run in its Final Four era. And these sneakers were a part of that story.

It all happened back in August 24, 2018, in a game that pit the San Beda Red Lions against the Arellano Chiefs. Bolick made 18-of-25 with five three-pointers, and hit all nine of his free throws.

But the years haven't been kind to the pair of Under Armour Heat Seekers young Robert won for that match-up.

It seems, however, that he's resolved to maintain these history-making kicks better. Just recently, Bolick cold-called a shoe cleaning shop called, ironically, Filthy.

"Out of the blue, he told me na ipapalinis niya 'yung '50 point' shoes niya. So nagulat ako, [but] I told him na it will be an honor to clean his shoe and he won't be disappointed sa service ko," Vincent Beltran, the owner of Filthy: Shoe Cleaning, told SPIN Life.

Continue reading below ↓

Beltran revealed: "He told me ipapa-frame na kasi niya 'yung shoes once it's cleaned."

Filthy: Shoe Cleaning was up to the task. Beltra and his team applied the "premium deep clean with UV sanitizing" regimen to the shoes.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Take a look at the before and after shots:

PHOTO: Courtesy of Filthy Shoe Cleaning



Continue reading below ↓

PHOTO: Courtesy of Filthy Shoe Cleaning



Bolick was obviously impressed.

"Spotless! Super ganda," this how the 25-year-old described the pair after he laid hands on it post-cleaning.

For Beltran, what Filthy does is more than just cleaning shoes. He takes pride in the fact that his shop plays a role in preserving precious memories for athletes and sneakerheads.

Continue reading below ↓

"Lahat tayo, we tend to attach memories on things we use, such as our shoes because it takes us places, and for athletes, they use it almost every day," said Beltran, who's so thorough that it usually takes around three days to a full week to clean a pair.

He continued, "As a shoe cleaning shop owner/cleaner, I want to help them keep and cherish those memories too by restoring their shoes. I always give it my best when I restore/clean their shoes because they gave me their trust, which is already an honor to begin with."

Filthy is also lending a hand to the victims of the recent Typhoon Ulysses that swept through Luzon.

Continue reading below ↓

Robert Bolick is currently recuperating at home from an injury.

In previous interviews, the Ormoc native has been vocal about his frustrations not being able to contribute to his NorthPort team for the bubble conference. But while patiently waiting for his comeback, tentatively penciled for January, he also relished his best moments in his young career.

MORE ON BABES BOLICK MORE ON BABES BOLICK

This 50-point game (and the shoes that helped make it happen) is undoubtedly one of them.

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.