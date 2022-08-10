Triathlon, duathlon, obstacle sports took center stage in jam-packed weekend

RLC RESIDENCES played host ito three international sporting events in Cebu and Manila – the IronMan 70.3 Philippines, Ninja World Cup Series 1 and the New Fifth Discipline Test.

“It’s truly a proud moment for us to be part of these events that represent the athletes’ agility and determination. It’s a symbolic moment for us, too, as we continuously raise our game to help those who seek a home where they can live their best life,” says Karen Cesario, RLC Residences Head of Marketing and Chief Integration Officer.

IronMan70.3 Philippines

Coming back to Cebu after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and Typhoon Odette, IronMan Philippines successfully hosted the global triathlon event, starting with a 4-day expo that welcomes athletes from all over the world.

As one of the sponsors, RLC Residences warmly welcomed the participants through a number of activities and exclusive merchandise. They also introduced them to the beautiful AmiSa Private Residences, a resort-inspired residential property in Mactan – also part of the IronMan run course since it moved to Cebu in 2012.

Known for the beautiful seascape view that homeowners are enjoying every day, AmiSa fits perfectly with the entire race, as this year’s event features a more scenic route.

“AmiSa Private Residences is a project that we are truly proud to showcase. This development is envisioned to provide a home where homeowners can enjoy a live-heal-play lifestyle with a relaxing picturesque view plus leisure amenities and upgraded home spaces,” shares Cesario.

Disclosure: Robinsons Land Corporation is part of the Gokongwei Group, as is Summit Media, which publishes Spin.ph.

Aside from this, RLC Residences took a more active participation in the race through the formation of its Triathlon team headed by Dan Carlo Torres, RLC Residences Brand Management Head.

Composed of sports enthusiasts from various business units of Robinsons Land Corporation, the team conquered the challenges of the game and successfully finished the individual and relay tournaments.

“Participating in this year’s IronMan PH is truly special and I’m grateful to represent RLC Residences along with my teammates who worked so hard for this tournament. We dedicate this race to all the hardworking people of RLC Residences, our coaches, our teammates, and our loved ones. We hope that we are able to make you all proud and that this race can inspire more people to pursue an active and healthy lifestyle,” says Torres.

RLC sponsors Ninja World Cup No. 1 and New Fifth Discipline Test

Meanwhile, in Manila, two international sporting events were held at RLC’s Bridgetowne Central Park, this time featuring obstacle racers competing for Ninja World Cup No. 1 and New Fifth Discipline Test.

Joining the event as one of its sponsors, RLC Residences gladly cheered for the game participants and warmly received them in its booth. Lucky visitors also took home exclusive merchandise and were introduced to its top-notch properties – Cirrus located inside the Bridgetowne destination estate and Sierra Valley Gardens situated in Sierra Valley estate at Cainta, Rizal.

“It’s a jam-packed weekend for us, and we couldn’t be more proud to participate and support the athletes. Their dedication and passion for sports inspire us to be as dedicated with our craft – building beautiful and well-designed condominiums that our customers will be proud to call home,” says Cesario.

