Reebok returns to retail landscape with soon-to-open Megamall store

A REEBOK resurgence?

Reebok will soon open a standalone store in Megamall — a move that Reebok Philippines is billing as the “first Reebok store.” It will be located at the third level of the Mega Fashion Hall, and will open on Thursday, September 15.

Fans will now have a dedicated space to pick up shoes like the very clean, all-white Classic Leather (P3,995, Sports Central) or the just-released Nano X2 Adventure (P6,895, Sports Central), or perhaps one of its Jurassic World collabs, like the “raptorized” Classic Leather Ripple (P5,295, Sports Central).

Reebok Classic Leather, P3,995

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Reebok x Jurassic World Classic Leather Ripple, P5,295

Watch Now

Reebok Nano X2 Adventure, P6,895

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Reebok now under new ownership

On March 1, 2022, Authentic Brands Group — which also owns Brooks Brothers, Forever 21, Nine West, Aeropostale, and more — finalized its acquisition of the shoe brand from adidas.

The conglomerate bought Reebok for around $2.5 billion.

Adidas had purchased Reebok back in 2006 for $3.5 billion, but decided in 2021 to divest it from its portfolio to “focus its efforts on strengthening its own brand in the global sportswear market,” according to CNN.

Reebok had been underperforming under the Three Stripes’ wing, accounting for only 7 percent of its sales at the end of 2020 — a decline of 11 percent from a decade past.

Will Reebok now flourish under new management?

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.