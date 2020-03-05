With new Reebok drop, Iverson becomes 'The Answer' to college application fees of 400 students

If you're not already fan of Allen Iverson, this good news might just make you one.

In line with the launch of his new "Origins Pack," the former NBA Most Valuable Player reportedly got Reebok to cover the college application fees of over 400 juniors from his alma mater Bethel High School for the next academic year.

“Nothing should limit you from applying to any school you want to consider,” Iverson was quoted. “By working with Reebok to cover the application costs of rising seniors at Bethel High, I want the next generation of game changers to see college as a route to success, whether they want to be an artist or a doctor.”

The Answer also confirmed via a surprise video that the lucky students will receive free shoes — although it isn't certain if he was referring to the Reebok Answer V or Question Mid from the Origins Pack.

Bethel High had been as instrumental as Georgetown University in Iverson's development as a great basketball player. He went on to become an 11-time All-Star and four-time scoring champion in the NBA, as well as a cultural icon off the court.

Principal Ralph Saunders said, "I speak on behalf of the students, their families and the Hampton community when I say we are filled with gratitude from this Reebok donation. Allen Iverson is an integral part of this town, and we’re thrilled he continues to honor and support the school and community."

Reebok is also giving the same chance to other students (in the US), who can submit their application here.