Raymund Marasigan is Mon Fernandez in throwback Halloween photo

FOR THIS year’s Halloween gig, rock band Sandwich struck hard and struck fast, dressing up as members of the merciless Cobra Kai dojo from the hit streaming series.

But vocalist Raymund Marasigan also posted a throwback photo of the band recreating one of the greatest basketball rivalries of Philippine history.

In this throwback Halloween photo, Marasigan came as Ramon Fernandez (complete with mustache!), while bassist Myrene Academia came as Atoy Co. Drummer Mike Dizon donned Crispa colors but didn’t seem to be cosplaying as any player in particular. Guitarist Mong Alcaraz had a ball and whistle as props for his role as a PBA referee.

It’s unclear from the photo angle who Diego Castillo is dressed as, but commenters on Facebook zeroed in on his period-authentic Grosby shoes.

On Twitter, Marasigan made clear that this was an old photo. "We have a different costume for tonite," he replied to a commenter who noted his "Don Ramon" hairstyle.

The band posted the throwback photo to drum up promotion for their October 31 gig in Sucat bar 19East, together with Tanya Markova, Moonstar88, 6CycleMind, Gracenote, Pedicab, and more.

On December 22, Marasigan will take the SMDC Festival Grounds stage together with fellow Eraserheads members for a reunion concert of the legendary band.

